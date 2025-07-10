Beyond The Numbers: 23 Analysts Discuss Intuit Stock

Across the recent three months, 23 analysts have shared their insights on Intuit INTU, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 15 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 10 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $807.87, a high estimate of $900.00, and a low estimate of $700.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $732.04, the current average has increased by 10.36%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Intuit among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $870.00 $820.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $900.00 $785.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $880.00 $825.00 Scott Schneeberger Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $742.00 $642.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $825.00 $775.00 Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $875.00 $730.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $860.00 $750.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $750.00 $720.00 Steven Enders Citigroup Raises Buy $789.00 $726.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Raises Outperform $850.00 $760.00 Daniel Jester BMO Capital Raises Outperform $820.00 $714.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $850.00 $725.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Raises Overweight $815.00 $775.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $785.00 $720.00 Alex Markgraff Keybanc Raises Overweight $850.00 $770.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Raises Overweight $770.00 $660.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $785.00 $685.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Raises Buy $850.00 $735.00 Arvind Ramnani Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $825.00 $785.00 Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy $750.00 $750.00 Taylor McGinnis UBS Raises Neutral $720.00 $655.00 Allan Verkhovski Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $700.00 $600.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $720.00 $730.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intuit. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intuit compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Intuit's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Intuit's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Intuit Better

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Financial Insights: Intuit

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Intuit's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 15.1%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Intuit's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 36.37%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intuit's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.81% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intuit's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.26%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.35.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

