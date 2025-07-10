Expert Outlook: Artisan Partners Asset Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

During the last three months, 7 analysts shared their evaluations of Artisan Partners Asset APAM, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $41.71, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $32.00. This current average reflects an increase of 3.91% from the previous average price target of $40.14.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Artisan Partners Asset. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Raises Outperform $50.00 $44.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $45.00 $39.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Raises Hold $39.00 $35.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $43.00 Bill Katz TD Securities Raises Hold $39.00 $35.00 John Dunn Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $32.00 $33.00 Kenneth Lee RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $43.00 $52.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Artisan Partners Asset compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Artisan Partners Asset's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Artisan Partners Asset's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Artisan Partners Asset analyst ratings.

About Artisan Partners Asset

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm providing a range of investment strategies to a diverse group of clients around the world. Each of the company's strategies is managed by one of its several investment teams. Investment management services are primarily offered to institutions through separate accounts and mutual funds. Artisan's investment offerings include several long-only, equity investment strategies across a multitude of market capitalization segments and investing styles in both the United States and international markets. In addition to its equity strategies, customers may invest in a fixed-income strategy. Strategies are often distributed to customers ranging from retail investors to institutional investors through specialized channels.

Artisan Partners Asset: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Artisan Partners Asset's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.84% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Artisan Partners Asset's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.43%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.45%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artisan Partners Asset's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.6%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.84.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

