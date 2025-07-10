Analyst Expectations For Digital Realty Trust's Future

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Digital Realty Trust DLR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Digital Realty Trust, presenting an average target of $195.43, a high estimate of $220.00, and a low estimate of $174.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 0.39% increase from the previous average price target of $194.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Digital Realty Trust by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Omotayo Okusanya Mizuho Raises Outperform $191.00 $177.00 Timothy Horan Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $200.00 - Anthony Hau Truist Securities Lowers Buy $184.00 $185.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $220.00 $220.00 Jonathan Petersen Jefferies Raises Buy $193.00 $190.00 Maher Yaghi Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $206.00 $208.00 Michael Rollins Citigroup Lowers Buy $174.00 $188.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Digital Realty Trust. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Digital Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Digital Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Digital Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty owns and operates over 300 data centers worldwide. It has nearly 40 million rentable square feet across five continents. Digital's offerings range from retail co-location, where an enterprise may rent a single cabinet and rely on Digital to provide all the accommodations, to "cold shells," where hyperscale cloud service providers can simply rent much, or all, of a barren, power-connected building. In recent years, Digital Realty has de-emphasized cold shells and now primarily provides higher-level service to tenants, which outsource their related IT needs to Digital. The company operates as a real estate investment trust.

Digital Realty Trust: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is above the industry average, indicating that it is relatively larger in size compared to peers. This may suggest a higher level of investor confidence and market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Digital Realty Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.75% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Digital Realty Trust's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.09%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Digital Realty Trust's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.48%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Digital Realty Trust's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.22%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, Digital Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

