7 Analysts Assess Equitable Holdings: What You Need To Know

Equitable Holdings EQH underwent analysis by 7 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $65.57, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Marking an increase of 3.85%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $63.14.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Equitable Holdings by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $64.00 $63.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $55.00 Michael Ward UBS Lowers Buy $75.00 $77.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $58.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $63.00 $61.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $61.00 $59.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equitable Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Equitable Holdings. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equitable Holdings compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Equitable Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Equitable Holdings's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Equitable Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Equitable Holdings analyst ratings.

Delving into Equitable Holdings's Background

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Asset Management, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Asset Management segment which provides diversified investment management and related solutions globally to a broad range of clients through three main client channels - Institutional, Retail, and Private Wealth.

Equitable Holdings's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Equitable Holdings's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 105.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.07%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equitable Holdings's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equitable Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Equitable Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 7.2, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.