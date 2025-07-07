Breaking Down Sitio Royalties: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Sitio Royalties STR, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $22.75, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average represents a 4.21% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.75.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A clear picture of Sitio Royalties's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Betty Jiang Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $22.00 $21.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $26.00 $28.00 William Janela Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $23.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $21.00 $23.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Sitio Royalties. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Sitio Royalties compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Sitio Royalties's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Sitio Royalties's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Sitio Royalties analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Get to Know Sitio Royalties Better

Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company. The group focuses on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Understanding the Numbers: Sitio Royalties's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Sitio Royalties's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.01%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Sitio Royalties's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.03%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sitio Royalties's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.68%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sitio Royalties's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, Sitio Royalties faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.