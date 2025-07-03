Assessing Costco Wholesale: Insights From 14 Financial Analysts

In the latest quarter, 14 analysts provided ratings for Costco Wholesale COST, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 10 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $1088.0, along with a high estimate of $1225.00 and a low estimate of $975.00. Experiencing a 0.78% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $1096.54.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of Costco Wholesale's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $1060.00 $1075.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $1225.00 $1150.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $1110.00 $1115.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $1075.00 $1070.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $1042.00 $995.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 David Belinger Mizuho Announces Neutral $975.00 - Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $1100.00 $1100.00 Laura Champine Loop Capital Lowers Buy $1045.00 $1150.00

Key Insights:

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Costco Wholesale. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Costco Wholesale compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Costco Wholesale's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Costco Wholesale's Background

Costco operates a membership-based, no-frills retail model predicated on offering a select product assortment in bulk quantities at bargain prices. The firm avoids maintaining costly product displays by keeping inventory on pallets and limits distribution expenses by storing its inventory at point of sale in the warehouse. Given its frugal cost structure, the firm is able to price its merchandise below that of competing retailers, driving high sales volume per warehouse and generating strong profits on thin margins. Costco operates over 600 warehouses in the United States and has over 60% share in the domestic warehouse club industry. Internationally, Costco operates about 280 warehouses, primarily in Canada, Mexico, Japan, and the UK.

Costco Wholesale: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Costco Wholesale's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 May, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.02%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Costco Wholesale's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Costco Wholesale's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.22%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.56%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Costco Wholesale's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

