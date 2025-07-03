What Analysts Are Saying About Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock

Across the recent three months, 5 analysts have shared their insights on Recursion Pharmaceuticals RXRX, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Recursion Pharmaceuticals and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $7.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $11.00 and a low estimate of $5.00. Experiencing a 26.0% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $10.00.

A clear picture of Recursion Pharmaceuticals's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $5.00 - Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $5.00 $8.00 Gil Blum Needham Lowers Buy $8.00 $11.00 Vikram Purohit Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $8.00 $10.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Recursion Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Recursion Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Recursion Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering, with the goal of radically improving the lives of patients and industrializing drug discovery.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Recursion Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.84% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1366.49%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -20.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Recursion Pharmaceuticals's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.71%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Recursion Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

