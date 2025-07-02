Demystifying WisdomTree: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

4 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on WisdomTree WT over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 2 0 2 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 1

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for WisdomTree, revealing an average target of $10.22, a high estimate of $11.90, and a low estimate of $8.50. This current average has increased by 8.96% from the previous average price target of $9.38.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of WisdomTree by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $11.00 $9.75 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $11.90 $9.50 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $9.50 $8.50 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $8.50 $9.75

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to WisdomTree. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of WisdomTree compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of WisdomTree's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About WisdomTree

WisdomTree Inc is a financial innovator, offering a well-diversified suite of exchange-traded products (ETPs), models and solutions. It offers a broad range of ETFs and exchange-traded products (ETPs). The firm also engages in developing next-generation digital products and structures, including digital funds and tokenized assets, as well as its blockchain-native digital wallet, WisdomTree Prime. The Company conducts business under a single operating segment as an ETP sponsor and asset manager.

WisdomTree: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, WisdomTree showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.61% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 22.77%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): WisdomTree's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.03%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.39%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.23.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

