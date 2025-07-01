Expert Outlook: Americold Realty Trust Through The Eyes Of 7 Analysts

7 analysts have shared their evaluations of Americold Realty Trust COLD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.43, a high estimate of $24.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 18.61% lower than the prior average price target of $26.33.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Americold Realty Trust among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Todd Thomas Keybanc Lowers Overweight $23.00 $30.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $18.00 $23.00 David Rodgers Baird Lowers Outperform $23.00 $27.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Announces Sector Perform $20.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $24.00 $28.00 Anthony Powell Barclays Lowers Overweight $21.00 $26.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Americold Realty Trust. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Americold Realty Trust compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Americold Realty Trust's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Americold Realty Trust's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Americold Realty Trust analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust Inc is the world's second-largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses behind privately held Lineage Logistics. The Atlanta, Georgia-based firm owns and operates approximately 239 temperature-controlled warehouses, spanning 1.4 billion cubic feet. In 2022, the firm derived more than 80% of its revenue from the United States but also has sizable operations in Europe, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. Americold supplements its core business by providing supply management and transportation services to its various customers. It operates as a real estate investment trust.

Financial Insights: Americold Realty Trust

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Americold Realty Trust's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.41% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Americold Realty Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -2.6%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Americold Realty Trust's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, Americold Realty Trust adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.