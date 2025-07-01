Beyond The Numbers: 10 Analysts Discuss Taysha Gene Therapies Stock

Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA underwent analysis by 10 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $7.7, a high estimate of $11.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. Observing a 11.59% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $6.90.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Taysha Gene Therapies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $11.00 $9.00 Gil Blum Needham Raises Buy $8.00 $6.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $6.00 $5.00 Geulah Livshits Chardan Capital Raises Buy $9.00 $7.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $9.00 $8.00 Silvan Tuerkcan JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $5.00 $5.00 Kristen Kluska Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $7.00 $7.00 Gil Blum Needham Maintains Buy $6.00 $6.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Taysha Gene Therapies. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Discovering Taysha Gene Therapies: A Closer Look

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc is a patient-centric gene therapy company to eradicate monogenic CNS disease. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the CNS in both rare and large patient populations. The company develops and commercializes transformative gene therapy treatments. Its product pipeline includes, TSHA-102 which is a is a self-complementary intrathecally delivered AAV9 gene transfer therapy in clinical evaluation for Rett syndrome.

Breaking Down Taysha Gene Therapies's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Taysha Gene Therapies's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -32.51% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of -935.23%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -34.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Taysha Gene Therapies's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Taysha Gene Therapies's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.11. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

