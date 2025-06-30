What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Neogen

Neogen NEOG underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $8.62, a high estimate of $13.00, and a low estimate of $5.00. This current average has decreased by 27.26% from the previous average price target of $11.85.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Neogen among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $5.00 $6.40 David Westenberg Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $6.50 $13.00 Subbu Nambi Guggenheim Lowers Buy $13.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Neogen. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Neogen compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Neogen's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Neogen's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Neogen's Background

Neogen Corporation, headquartered in Lansing, Michigan, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety. In food safety, Neogen performs diagnostics to detect unintended substances in food and animal feed, such as pathogens, allergens, and drug residues, for food and feed processing companies. In animal safety, Neogen sells veterinary instruments, pharmaceuticals, disinfectants, and genomics tests for animals, including cattle, horses, and canines. Sales in the United States account for maximum revenue, and it also has its presence in United Kingdom and other countries.

Neogen's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Neogen's revenue growth over a period of 3M has faced challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -3.42%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Neogen's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.96%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neogen's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neogen's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -0.27% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.34.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

