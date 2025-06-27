Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Affiliated Managers Group Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Affiliated Managers Group AMG in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $195.25, with a high estimate of $218.00 and a low estimate of $168.00. A 3.58% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $202.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of Affiliated Managers Group's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $218.00 $197.00 Bill Katz TD Cowen Lowers Hold $168.00 $187.00 Alexander Paris Barrington Research Lowers Outperform $200.00 $215.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $195.00 $211.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Affiliated Managers Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Affiliated Managers Group compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Affiliated Managers Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Affiliated Managers Group's Background

Affiliated Managers Group offers investment strategies to investors through its network of affiliates. The firm typically buys a majority interest in small to mid-size boutique asset managers, receiving a fixed percentage of revenue from these firms in return. Affiliates operate independently, with AMG providing strategic, operational, and technology support, as well as global distribution. At the end of March 2025, AMG's affiliate network—which includes firms like Abacus Capital and Pantheon dedicated to private markets (which accounted for 20% of AUM), AQR Capital and Capula Investment Management in liquid alternatives (22%), and Harding Loevner, Tweedy Browne, Parnassus, and Yacktman in equities, multi-asset, and bond strategies (58%)—had $712 billion in managed assets.

Affiliated Managers Group: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Affiliated Managers Group faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.66% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Affiliated Managers Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 14.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.22%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.83%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Affiliated Managers Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.82, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

