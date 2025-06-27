What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About BeOne Medicines

In the latest quarter, 8 analysts provided ratings for BeOne Medicines ONC, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 5 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $324.38, with a high estimate of $350.00 and a low estimate of $311.00. This current average has decreased by 0.23% from the previous average price target of $325.14.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of BeOne Medicines by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Leonid Timashev RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $311.00 $311.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $311.00 $312.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Raises Buy $350.00 $348.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $312.00 $312.00 Yaron Werber TD Securities Maintains Buy $334.00 $334.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $317.00 $311.00 Michael Schmidt Guggenheim Maintains Buy $348.00 $348.00 Greg Renza RBC Capital Announces Outperform $312.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to BeOne Medicines. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BeOne Medicines compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of BeOne Medicines's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know BeOne Medicines Better

Founded in 2010 in Beijing and having listed on the Hong Kong exchange in 2018, BeiGene is a commercial-stage biotechnology company with global sales. It focuses on oncology therapeutics and differentiates itself from other companies with a contract research organization-free, or CRO-free strategy. BeiGene runs global clinical trials with its own team. As of 2024, its core drug is Brukinsa, a small molecule drug for various blood cancers that makes up more than 60% of BeiGene's revenue.

BeOne Medicines's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BeOne Medicines's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 48.64%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BeOne Medicines's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.04%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): BeOne Medicines's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.02% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: BeOne Medicines's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.28, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

