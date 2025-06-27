Expert Outlook: Avidity Biosciences Through The Eyes Of 11 Analysts

11 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Avidity Biosciences RNA over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Avidity Biosciences, presenting an average target of $67.0, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $54.00. This current average has increased by 0.84% from the previous average price target of $66.44.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Avidity Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $96.00 $96.00 Andy Chen Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $55.00 - Michael Freeman Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $65.00 - Geoff Meacham Citigroup Raises Buy $75.00 $70.00 Gena Wang Barclays Raises Overweight $59.00 $57.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Raises Buy $54.00 $48.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $75.00 $65.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $68.00 $72.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Maintains Buy $65.00 $65.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Avidity Biosciences. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Avidity Biosciences compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

For valuable insights into Avidity Biosciences's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Avidity Biosciences analyst ratings.

About Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates, or AOCs. Company's pipeline currently has three programs in potentially registrational clinical trials: DM1, FSHD, and DMD. The segments includes following: Del-zota for DMD44, Del-desiran for DM1, Del-brax for FSHD.

Avidity Biosciences's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Avidity Biosciences's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -55.6% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avidity Biosciences's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7360.01%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avidity Biosciences's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.0, Avidity Biosciences adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.