Analyst Expectations For Amer Sports's Future

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Amer Sports AS, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 5 0 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $36.09, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $24.00. Marking an increase of 20.7%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $29.90.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Amer Sports is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anna Andreeva Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $45.00 - Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $42.00 $30.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $44.00 $28.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $33.00 $28.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Buy $50.00 $37.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $35.00 $25.00 John Kernan TD Securities Raises Buy $41.00 $30.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $25.00 $24.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $28.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $30.00 $36.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $28.00 $33.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Amer Sports's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Amer Sports's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Amer Sports: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Amer Sports showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 23.48% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.14%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.63%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.6% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.29, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

