What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Revvity

In the last three months, 9 analysts have published ratings on Revvity RVTY, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Revvity and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $114.89, accompanied by a high estimate of $127.00 and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 14.12% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $133.78.

The perception of Revvity by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Buy $110.00 $116.00 Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Buy $115.00 $145.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $125.00 $140.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $100.00 $120.00 Andrew Cooper Raymond James Lowers Outperform $120.00 $145.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Lowers Outperform $125.00 $127.00 Catherine Ramsey Baird Lowers Outperform $127.00 $141.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $130.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $110.00 $140.00

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Revvity. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Revvity compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Revvity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Revvity provides instruments, tests, services, and software solutions to the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, environmental, and general industrial markets. The company operates in two segments. First, its diagnostics segment includes immunodiagnostics, reproductive health, and applied genomics. Second, its discovery and analytical solutions is composed of life science, industrial, environmental, and food applications. Revvity offers products and services ranging from genetic screening and environmental analytical tools to informatics and enterprise software.

Financial Insights: Revvity

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Revvity showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 2.28% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Revvity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.55%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.34%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Revvity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.44, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

