Beyond The Numbers: 4 Analysts Discuss Louisiana-Pacific Stock

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Louisiana-Pacific LPX, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $113.5, with a high estimate of $117.00 and a low estimate of $110.00. This current average represents a 4.02% decrease from the previous average price target of $118.25.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Louisiana-Pacific among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Chercover DA Davidson Lowers Buy $117.00 $123.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Raises Outperform $115.00 $114.00 Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Maintains Buy $110.00 $110.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $112.00 $126.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Louisiana-Pacific. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Louisiana-Pacific compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Louisiana-Pacific's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Louisiana-Pacific's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific is primarily an oriented strand board producer and also offers engineered wood siding used in home construction and repair and remodel projects. The company is largely exposed to the North American housing market but has also established capacity in Brazil and Chile.

Louisiana-Pacific's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Louisiana-Pacific faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately 0.0% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 12.57%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Louisiana-Pacific's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.41%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Louisiana-Pacific's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.54% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Louisiana-Pacific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.22, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

