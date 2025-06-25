Where Doximity Stands With Analysts

13 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Doximity DOCS over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|2
|3
|8
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $61.46, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. Highlighting a 15.27% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $72.54.
Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look
A clear picture of Doximity's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Allen Lutz
|B of A Securities
|Raises
|Neutral
|$62.00
|$55.00
|David Larsen
|BTIG
|Maintains
|Buy
|$80.00
|$80.00
|Anne Samuel
|JP Morgan
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$60.00
|$63.00
|David Roman
|Goldman Sachs
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$50.00
|$80.00
|Vikram Kesavabhotla
|Baird
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$87.00
|Steven Valiquette
|Mizuho
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$60.00
|$65.00
|Jailendra Singh
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$52.00
|$58.00
|Brian Peterson
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$65.00
|$83.00
|Richard Close
|Canaccord Genuity
|Lowers
|Hold
|$50.00
|$71.00
|Scott Berg
|Needham
|Lowers
|Buy
|$67.00
|$82.00
|Ricky Goldwasser
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$60.00
|$71.00
|Scott Schoenhaus
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$70.00
|$83.00
|Jailendra Singh
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Hold
|$58.00
|$65.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Doximity. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Doximity compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Doximity's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Capture valuable insights into Doximity's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Doximity analyst ratings.
Discovering Doximity: A Closer Look
Doximity Inc is a digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The cloud-based platform provides members with tools specifically built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, securely coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers and on-call schedules.
A Deep Dive into Doximity's Financials
Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.
Revenue Growth: Doximity's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 17.14%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.
Net Margin: Doximity's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 45.17% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.
Return on Equity (ROE): Doximity's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.91% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): Doximity's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.13%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.
Debt Management: Doximity's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.01, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.
Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.
If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.
Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover
Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.