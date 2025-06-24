5 Analysts Have This To Say About PennantPark Floating Rate

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on PennantPark Floating Rate PFLT in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.0, a high estimate of $11.50, and a low estimate of $10.50. A decline of 7.56% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of PennantPark Floating Rate among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Condon JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $11.00 $12.00 Michael Diana Maxim Group Lowers Buy $11.50 $12.50 Mark Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $11.00 $12.00 Vilas Abraham UBS Lowers Neutral $10.50 $11.50 Paul Johnson Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $11.00 $11.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to PennantPark Floating Rate. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of PennantPark Floating Rate's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into PennantPark Floating Rate's Background

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing in Floating Rate Loans and other investments made to U.S. middle-market companies. The company believes that Floating Rate Loans to U.S. middle-market companies offer attractive risk-reward to investors due to the limited amount of capital available for such companies and the potential for rising interest rates. The company generate revenue in the form of interest income on the debt securities and dividends.

PennantPark Floating Rate: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining PennantPark Floating Rate's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -90.1% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PennantPark Floating Rate's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 37.18%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PennantPark Floating Rate's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.05%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PennantPark Floating Rate's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

