Demystifying Nova: Insights From 4 Analyst Reviews

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 4 analysts have published ratings on Nova NVMI in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Nova, revealing an average target of $269.5, a high estimate of $280.00, and a low estimate of $248.00. Highlighting a 5.85% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $286.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Nova's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vivek Arya B of A Securities Raises Buy $270.00 $250.00 Atif Malik Citigroup Lowers Buy $280.00 $290.00 Mark Miller Benchmark Lowers Buy $280.00 $295.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $248.00 $310.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Nova compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Nova's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Nova's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Nova

Nova Ltd is a semiconductor equipment manufacturer. The company provides metrology solutions for process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems. The product range consists of Nova 2040, Nova 3090Next, Nova i500 and i500 Plus, Nova T500, Nova T600, Nova V2600, HelioSense 100, Nova Hybrid Metrology solution, NovaMars. The company generates the majority of its revenue from China. Geographically the company has its business spread across the region of Taiwan, Korea, China, the United States, and Europe.

Key Indicators: Nova's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Nova's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 50.46%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Nova's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.38%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Nova's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.79% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, Nova adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

