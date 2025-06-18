The Analyst Verdict: Brookfield In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Brookfield BN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Brookfield and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $71.2, accompanied by a high estimate of $81.00 and a low estimate of $61.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 4.3% lower than the prior average price target of $74.40.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Brookfield. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bart Dziarski RBC Capital Raises Outperform $81.00 $67.00 Dean Wilkinson CIBC Lowers Outperformer $72.00 $74.00 Cherilyn Radbourne TD Securities Lowers Buy $74.00 $77.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $61.00 $83.00 Mario Saric Scotiabank Lowers Sector Outperform $68.00 $71.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brookfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Brookfield. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Brookfield compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Brookfield's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Brookfield's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Brookfield analyst ratings.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp is an investment firm focused on building long-term wealth for institutions and individuals. It has seven operating segments: Asset Management, Wealth Solutions, Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate and Corporate Activities. It invests in real assets that form the backbone of the economy to deliver risk-adjusted returns to stakeholders. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Asset Management. It has a geographic presence in the UK, the United States, Australia, Canada, Brazil, India, Colombia, Germany, Other Europe, Other Asia, and other countries.

Breaking Down Brookfield's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Brookfield's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -21.67% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.18%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Brookfield's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.97, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.