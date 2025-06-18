Assessing Fiserv: Insights From 17 Financial Analysts

Across the recent three months, 17 analysts have shared their insights on Fiserv FI, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 9 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $227.35, along with a high estimate of $268.00 and a low estimate of $165.00. This current average has decreased by 7.84% from the previous average price target of $246.69.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

A clear picture of Fiserv's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Koning Baird Lowers Outperform $225.00 $250.00 Matthew Coad Truist Securities Announces Buy $181.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $250.00 $244.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $225.00 $255.00 Trevor Williams Jefferies Lowers Hold $165.00 $180.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $200.00 $240.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $194.00 $223.00 Tien-Tsin Huang JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $210.00 $211.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $230.00 $265.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $240.00 $250.00 Ole Slorer Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $268.00 $267.00 Vasundhara Govil Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Outperform $240.00 $260.00 Timothy Chiodo UBS Lowers Buy $255.00 $265.00 Ashwin Shirvaikar Citigroup Lowers Buy $240.00 $267.00 Rufus Hone BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $232.00 $254.00 James Friedman Susquehanna Lowers Positive $250.00 $270.00 Will Nance Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $260.00 $246.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Fiserv. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Fiserv compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Fiserv's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Fiserv's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Fiserv analyst ratings.

Delving into Fiserv's Background

Fiserv is a leading provider of core processing and complementary services, such as electronic funds transfer, payment processing, and loan processing, for US banks and credit unions, with a focus on small and midsize banks. Through the merger with First Data in 2019, Fiserv also provides payment processing services for merchants. About 10% of the company's revenue is generated internationally.

A Deep Dive into Fiserv's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Fiserv displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.06%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Fiserv's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 16.59%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Fiserv's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.21%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Fiserv's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 1.08%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Fiserv's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.