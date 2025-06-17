4 Analysts Assess D-Wave Quantum: What You Need To Know

Ratings for D-Wave Quantum QBTS were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for D-Wave Quantum, revealing an average target of $13.88, a high estimate of $20.00, and a low estimate of $8.50. Observing a 42.36% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $9.75.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive D-Wave Quantum. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $20.00 $14.00 David Williams Benchmark Raises Buy $14.00 $8.00 Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $13.00 $8.50 Quinn Bolton Needham Maintains Buy $8.50 $8.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to D-Wave Quantum. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of D-Wave Quantum compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for D-Wave Quantum's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

For valuable insights into D-Wave Quantum's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc is in the development and delivery of quantum computing systems, software, and services, and it is the commercial supplier of quantum computers and the only company building both annealing quantum computers and gate-model quantum computers. It delivers customer value with practical quantum applications for problems as diverse as logistics, artificial intelligence, materials sciences, drug discovery, scheduling, cybersecurity, fault detection, and financial modeling. Its annealing quantum computers are accessible through the company's LeapTM cloud service.

Unraveling the Financial Story of D-Wave Quantum

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, D-Wave Quantum showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 508.56% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -36.14%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): D-Wave Quantum's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -4.01%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): D-Wave Quantum's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.19.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

