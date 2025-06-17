5 Analysts Assess Verve Therapeutics: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 5 analysts have published ratings on Verve Therapeutics VERV in the last three months.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $23.2, a high estimate of $39.00, and a low estimate of $13.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 2.52% lower than the prior average price target of $23.80.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Verve Therapeutics. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Lowers Hold $13.00 $39.00 Etzer Darout Guggenheim Raises Buy $24.00 $18.00 Whitney Ijem Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $39.00 $32.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $25.00 $15.00 Mitchell Kapoor HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $15.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Verve Therapeutics. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Verve Therapeutics compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Verve Therapeutics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Verve Therapeutics's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Inc clinical-stage company developing a new class of genetic medicines for cardiovascular disease, or CVD, with the potential to transform treatment from chronic therapies to single-course gene editing medicines. The current paradigm of chronic care is fragile requiring rigorous patient adherence, extensive healthcare infrastructure, and regular healthcare access, and leaves many patients without adequate care. Its pipelines are PCSK9, ANGPTL3, and LPA. The group has one reportable segment relating to the research and development of gene-editing medicines. The segment derives its current revenues from research and development collaborations.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Verve Therapeutics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Verve Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 479.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Verve Therapeutics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -94.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Verve Therapeutics's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -6.42% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Verve Therapeutics's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -4.92%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, Verve Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

