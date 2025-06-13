What 9 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AvalonBay Communities

Across the recent three months, 9 analysts have shared their insights on AvalonBay Communities AVB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $232.22, a high estimate of $255.00, and a low estimate of $213.00. This current average has decreased by 2.07% from the previous average price target of $237.12.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive AvalonBay Communities is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $236.00 $251.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Lowers Outperform $213.00 $238.00 Adam Kramer Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $228.00 $226.00 Nicholas Yulico Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $251.00 $241.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $240.00 $227.00 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $220.00 $223.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $255.00 $265.00 Richard Hightower Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $227.00 $226.00 John Kim BMO Capital Announces Market Perform $220.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to AvalonBay Communities. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of AvalonBay Communities compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AvalonBay Communities's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of AvalonBay Communities's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on AvalonBay Communities analyst ratings.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities owns a portfolio of 289 apartment communities with over 87,000 units and is developing 17 additional properties with over 6,000 units. The company focuses on owning large, high-quality properties in major metropolitan areas of New England, New York/New Jersey, Washington, D.C., California, and the Pacific Northwest.

Key Indicators: AvalonBay Communities's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: AvalonBay Communities displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.63%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 31.66%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): AvalonBay Communities's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AvalonBay Communities's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.12%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: AvalonBay Communities's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.71, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

