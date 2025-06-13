What Analysts Are Saying About PowerFleet Stock

In the last three months, 4 analysts have published ratings on PowerFleet AIOT, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $11.5, a high estimate of $15.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. This current average represents a 9.8% decrease from the previous average price target of $12.75.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A clear picture of PowerFleet's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Jaeson Schmidt Lake Street Lowers Buy $8.00 $11.00 Gary Prestopino Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $15.00 $15.00 Alexander Sklar Raymond James Lowers Outperform $8.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PowerFleet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PowerFleet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PowerFleet compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of PowerFleet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of PowerFleet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of PowerFleet's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know PowerFleet Better

PowerFleet Inc is engaged in Internet-of-Things (IoT) solutions providing valuable business intelligence for managing high-value enterprise assets that improve operational efficiencies. It provide critical information that powers unified operations throughout organizations. It is solving the challenge of inefficient data collection, real-time visibility, and analysis that leads to transformative business operations. Its SaaS cloud-based applications take data from IoT devices and ecosystem of third-party and partner applications to present actionable information for customer.

PowerFleet: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PowerFleet's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 207.14%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PowerFleet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -13.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PowerFleet's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.16%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): PowerFleet's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -1.73%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, PowerFleet faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

