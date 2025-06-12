Breaking Down Lineage: 12 Analysts Share Their Views

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Lineage LINE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $58.0, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $48.00. This current average represents a 15.57% decrease from the previous average price target of $68.70.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Lineage. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Craig Mailman Citigroup Lowers Neutral $49.00 $64.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $48.00 $64.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $50.00 $56.00 Caitlin Burrows Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $63.00 $74.00 Alex Goldfarb Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $60.00 $75.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Lowers Neutral $49.00 $62.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $59.00 $68.00 Nicholas Thillman Baird Lowers Outperform $64.00 $70.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $56.00 $74.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Announces Overweight $59.00 - Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $75.00 $80.00 Craig Mailman Citigroup Announces Neutral $64.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Lineage. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Lineage compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Lineage's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Lineage's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Lineage Better

Lineage Inc is a temperature-controlled warehouse real estate investment trust. It operates an interconnected global temperature-controlled warehouse network, comprising approximately millions of square feet across several warehouses predominantly located in densely populated critical-distribution markets across North America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company's reportable segments are Global Warehousing, which utilizes the company's industrial real estate properties to provide temperature-controlled warehousing services to its customers, and Global Integrated Solutions, which complements Global Warehousing with specialized cold-chain services. Maximum revenue is generated from the Global Warehousing segment. Geographically, the company derives its key revenue from the United States.

Lineage's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Lineage faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.71% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lineage's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.15%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lineage's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.01%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Lineage's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

