What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial FLG underwent analysis by 5 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $14.2, a high estimate of $15.50, and a low estimate of $12.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 3.88% from the previous average price target of $13.67.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Flagstar Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matt Breese Stephens & Co. Maintains Equal-Weight $12.50 $12.50 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $15.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $15.50 $15.00 David Smith Truist Securities Announces Hold $13.00 - Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Buy $15.00 $13.50

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Flagstar Financial. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Flagstar Financial compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Flagstar Financial compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Flagstar Financial's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Flagstar Financial's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Flagstar Financial's Background

Flagstar Financial Inc operates over 400 branches, including a presence in the Northeast and Midwest and locations in high-growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. In addition, the Bank has approximately 90 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high net-worth individuals and their businesses.

Key Indicators: Flagstar Financial's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Flagstar Financial's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -35.01% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Flagstar Financial's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -22.04%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flagstar Financial's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flagstar Financial's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.11%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, Flagstar Financial faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

