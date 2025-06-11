What Analysts Are Saying About Delek US Hldgs Stock

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Delek US Hldgs DK in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 5 6 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 2 0 3M Ago 0 1 3 2 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $16.63, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average represents a 10.3% decrease from the previous average price target of $18.54.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Delek US Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $15.00 $11.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $17.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $15.00 $14.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Outperform $23.00 $22.00 Neil Mehta Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $15.00 $17.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $14.00 $18.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $11.00 $16.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $14.00 $24.00 Manav Gupta UBS Lowers Neutral $13.25 $21.00 Justin Jenkins Raymond James Lowers Outperform $23.00 $24.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $22.00 $25.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $16.00 $15.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $18.00 $19.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Delek US Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Delek US Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Delek US Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

About Delek US Hldgs

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. It has two segments: Refining segment and Logistics segment. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Delek US Hldgs

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Delek US Hldgs's revenue growth over 3M faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.54%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Delek US Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -6.54%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -73.77%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -2.55% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Delek US Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 20.14. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.