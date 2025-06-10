What Analysts Are Saying About Warner Bros. Discovery Stock

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Warner Bros. Discovery WBD, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.
The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|1
|4
|5
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.7, a high estimate of $16.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. A decline of 7.14% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.
Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Warner Bros. Discovery by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|James Goss
|Barrington Research
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$16.00
|$16.00
|Jason Bazinet
|Citigroup
|Lowers
|Buy
|$14.00
|$15.00
|James Goss
|Barrington Research
|Maintains
|Outperform
|$16.00
|$16.00
|Steven Cahall
|Wells Fargo
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$10.00
|$9.00
|Kannan Venkateshwar
|Barclays
|Raises
|Equal-Weight
|$9.00
|$7.00
|Benjamin Swinburne
|Morgan Stanley
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$10.00
|$12.00
|Steven Cahall
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$9.00
|$11.00
|Brandon Nispel
|Keybanc
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$13.00
|$14.00
|Kannan Venkateshwar
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Equal-Weight
|$7.00
|$12.00
|Ric Prentiss
|Raymond James
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$13.00
|$14.00
Key Insights:
- Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Warner Bros. Discovery. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.
- Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Warner Bros. Discovery compared to the broader market.
- Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Warner Bros. Discovery's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Warner Bros. Discovery's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery was formed in 2022 through the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery Communications. It operates in three global business segments: studios, networks, and direct-to-consumer. Warner Bros. Pictures is the crown jewel of the studios business, producing, distributing, and licensing movies and television shows. The networks business consists of basic cable networks, such as CNN, TNT, TBS, Discovery, HGTV, and the Food Network. Direct-to-consumer includes HBO and the firm's streaming platforms, which have now been consolidated to Max and Discovery+. Much of the DTC content is created within the firm's other two business segments. Each segment operates with a global reach, with Max available in over 70 countries.
Financial Milestones: Warner Bros. Discovery's Journey
Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.
Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Warner Bros. Discovery faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -9.83% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): Warner Bros. Discovery's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -1.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.
Return on Assets (ROA): Warner Bros. Discovery's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.44%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.
Debt Management: Warner Bros. Discovery's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.11.
How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?
Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.
In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.
