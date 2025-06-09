Assessing Applied Digital: Insights From 12 Financial Analysts

12 analysts have shared their evaluations of Applied Digital APLD during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 5 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $11.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $10.36, the current average has increased by 11.0%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Applied Digital is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Flynn Compass Point Raises Neutral $13.00 $10.00 Nick Giles B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $15.00 $8.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $18.00 $12.00 George Sutton Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $12.00 $10.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $12.00 $7.00 John Todaro Needham Raises Buy $12.00 $10.00 John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Greg Miller JMP Securities Announces Market Outperform $12.00 - John Todaro Needham Maintains Buy $10.00 $10.00 Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $7.00 $14.00 John Todaro Needham Lowers Buy $10.00 $11.00 Kevin Dede HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $7.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Applied Digital. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Applied Digital compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Applied Digital's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Applied Digital's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators.

Stay up to date on Applied Digital analyst ratings.

Get to Know Applied Digital Better

Applied Digital Corp is a designer, developer, and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure across North America. It provides digital infrastructure solutions and cloud services to industries like High-Performance Computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The company operates in the following business segments; Data Center Hosting Business, Cloud Services Business, and HPC Hosting Business. The majority of its revenue is generated from the Data Center Hosting Business which operates data centers to provide energized space to crypto mining customers.

Applied Digital's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Applied Digital's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 28 February, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 22.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Applied Digital's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -68.21%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Applied Digital's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -8.12%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Applied Digital's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -2.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Applied Digital's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 2.19, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

