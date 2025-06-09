What Analysts Are Saying About ARM Holdings Stock

ARM Holdings ARM has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 8 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 6 7 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $149.73, a high estimate of $180.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average represents a 15.31% decrease from the previous average price target of $176.80.

A clear picture of ARM Holdings's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Lowers Buy $155.00 $195.00 Andrew Gardiner Citigroup Lowers Buy $170.00 $200.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $135.00 $144.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Outperform $140.00 $175.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Overweight $115.00 $125.00 Harlan Sur JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $150.00 $175.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $175.00 $195.00 John Difucci Guggenheim Lowers Buy $147.00 $180.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $145.00 $150.00 Kevin Cassidy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $180.00 $203.00 Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $165.00 $215.00 Joe Quatrochi Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $150.00 $185.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $155.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Lowers Buy $144.00 $180.00 Lee Simpson Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $150.00 $175.00

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ARM Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind ARM Holdings

Arm Holdings is the intellectual property owner and developer of the ARM architecture, which is used in 99% of the world's smartphone CPU cores, and it also has high market share in other battery-powered devices like wearables, tablets, or sensors. Arm licenses its architecture for a fee, offering different types of licenses depending on the flexibility the customer needs. Customers like Apple or Qualcomm buy architectural licenses, which allow them to modify the architecture and add or delete instructions to tailor the chips to their specific needs. Other clients directly buy off-the-shelf designs from Arm. Both off-the-shelf and architectural customers pay a royalty fee per chip shipped.

ARM Holdings: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: ARM Holdings's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 33.73%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): ARM Holdings's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.41%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.05.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

