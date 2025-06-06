What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Niagen Bioscience

Across the recent three months, 4 analysts have shared their insights on Niagen Bioscience NAGE, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Niagen Bioscience, revealing an average target of $14.5, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. This current average reflects an increase of 35.9% from the previous average price target of $10.67.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Niagen Bioscience. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sean McGowan Roth Capital Raises Buy $23.00 $10.00 Susan Anderson Canaccord Genuity Announces Buy $13.00 - Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00 Raghuram Selvaraju HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $11.00 $11.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Niagen Bioscience compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Niagen Bioscience's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Niagen Bioscience's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Inc is the leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. It is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions. It is is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels efficiently and effectively, and is the key ingredient powering our suite of Niagen brands.

Niagen Bioscience: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Niagen Bioscience displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 37.59%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Niagen Bioscience's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Niagen Bioscience's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 9.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Niagen Bioscience's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.77%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Niagen Bioscience's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.06, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

