What Analysts Are Saying About Urban Outfitters Stock

Ratings for Urban Outfitters URBN were provided by 19 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 6 10 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 5 7 1 0 2M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Urban Outfitters, presenting an average target of $65.95, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $46.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 12.27% increase from the previous average price target of $58.74.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Urban Outfitters's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Hold $70.00 $50.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $75.00 $54.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $80.00 $73.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Raises Market Perform $72.00 $59.00 Lorraine Hutchinson B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $76.00 $58.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $77.00 $62.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $70.00 $55.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Overweight $78.00 $63.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Underperform $46.00 $42.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Raises Overweight $73.00 $59.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Raises Neutral $63.00 $50.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $59.00 $59.00 Jay Sole UBS Raises Neutral $54.00 $45.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $59.00 $68.00 Alex Straton Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $62.00 $63.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $55.00 $65.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $50.00 $56.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Lowers Buy $54.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Urban Outfitters. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Urban Outfitters compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Urban Outfitters's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering Urban Outfitters: A Closer Look

Founded in 1970, Philadelphia-based Urban Outfitters is an apparel and home goods retailer that operates more than 700 stores and e-commerce in the United States, which accounts for about 87% of sales, and other regions. Its retail nameplates are Urban Outfitters (23% of fiscal 2025 sales), Free People/Movement (26%), and Anthropologie (44%). Retail accounted for 88% of fiscal 2025 revenue, but Urban Outfitters also sells products through a wholesale operation, owns some restaurants, and operates a fast-growing clothing rental and resale business called Nuuly (7% of sales). Urban Outfitters primarily markets to young adults and offers products in categories such as apparel (66% of sales), home goods (16% of sales), accessories (13% of sales), and more.

Financial Insights: Urban Outfitters

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, Urban Outfitters faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -18.74% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Urban Outfitters's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.15%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Urban Outfitters's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 4.42%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Urban Outfitters's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.41%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Urban Outfitters's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.47, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

