Cipher Mining Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (3 Ratings)

Cipher Mining CIFR has been analyzed by 3 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $6.5, a high estimate of $8.00, and a low estimate of $5.50. Marking an increase of 11.49%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $5.83.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Cipher Mining by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brett Knoblauch Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $6.00 $4.00 Joseph Vafi Canaccord Genuity Maintains Buy $8.00 $8.00 Chris Brendler Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $5.50 $5.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cipher Mining. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cipher Mining. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cipher Mining compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cipher Mining compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cipher Mining's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Cipher Mining's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cipher Mining analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc ia an emerging technology company that operates in the Bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. The company is developing a cryptocurrency mining business, specializing in Bitcoin. The company is expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure in the United States.

Cipher Mining's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cipher Mining showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.71% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cipher Mining's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -79.61% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cipher Mining's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -5.5%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cipher Mining's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.41%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.08.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.