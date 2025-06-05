What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB Stock

Across the recent three months, 14 analysts have shared their insights on MongoDB MDB, expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 5 3 0 0 Last 30D 2 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $249.79, along with a high estimate of $330.00 and a low estimate of $160.00. A 16.34% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $298.57.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of MongoDB among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Lowers Buy $290.00 $305.00 Mike Cikos Needham Maintains Buy $270.00 $270.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $275.00 $200.00 Howard Ma Guggenheim Lowers Buy $235.00 $300.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $320.00 $320.00 Yun Kim Loop Capital Lowers Hold $190.00 $350.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $252.00 $280.00 Patrick Colville Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $160.00 $240.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $200.00 $280.00 Sanjit Singh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $235.00 $315.00 Matthew Broome Mizuho Lowers Neutral $190.00 $250.00 Brad Reback Stifel Lowers Buy $275.00 $340.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Buy $330.00 $430.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Lowers Buy $275.00 $300.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to MongoDB. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of MongoDB's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into MongoDB's Background

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

Understanding the Numbers: MongoDB's Finances

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, MongoDB showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 19.74% as of 31 January, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: MongoDB's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.89%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 0.74%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): MongoDB's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.48%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: MongoDB's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

