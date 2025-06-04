6 Analysts Assess International Paper: What You Need To Know

During the last three months, 6 analysts shared their evaluations of International Paper IP, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for International Paper, revealing an average target of $54.5, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Highlighting a 3.11% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $56.25.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive International Paper. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anojja Shah UBS Announces Buy $60.00 - Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $40.00 $45.00 Michael Roxland Truist Securities Lowers Buy $59.00 $64.00 Gabe Hajde Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $45.00 $52.00 Matthew McKellar RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $64.00 $64.00 Detlef Winckelmann JP Morgan Announces Overweight $59.00 -

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to International Paper. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of International Paper compared to the broader market.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of International Paper's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About International Paper

International Paper manufactures packaging products and cellulose fibers. It accounts for roughly one third of the North American corrugated packaging market. Though it has operations in Brazil, India, and China, more than three fourths of its sales come from North America. International Paper serves a variety of end markets, including industrial, consumer products, and manufacturing.

Financial Milestones: International Paper's Journey

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, International Paper showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 27.75% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: International Paper's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.78%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): International Paper's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.8%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): International Paper's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: International Paper's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.56, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

