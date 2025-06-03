Deep Dive Into SEI Investments Stock: Analyst Perspectives (7 Ratings)

Throughout the last three months, 7 analysts have evaluated SEI Investments SEIC, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for SEI Investments, presenting an average target of $80.14, a high estimate of $84.00, and a low estimate of $74.00. A 0.71% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $80.71.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive SEI Investments is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $84.00 $82.00 Aidan Hall Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $84.00 $80.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $77.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $79.00 $74.00 Crispin Love Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $74.00 $87.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $77.00 $81.00 Rayna Kumar Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $81.00 $84.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of SEI Investments compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SEI Investments's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

SEI Investments provides investment processing, management, and operations services to financial institutions, asset managers, asset owners, and financial advisors in four material segments: private banks, investment advisors, institutional investors, and investment managers. SEI also has a minority interest in LSV Asset Management, a value equity asset manager with about $87 billion in assets under management. As of December 2024, SEI (including LSV) manages, administers, or advises about $1.6 trillion in assets.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: SEI Investments's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 7.77%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: SEI Investments's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.48%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): SEI Investments's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.72%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SEI Investments's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.77% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: SEI Investments's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

