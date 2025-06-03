What Analysts Are Saying About Credo Technology Group Stock

In the last three months, 5 analysts have published ratings on Credo Technology Group CRDO, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $73.2, along with a high estimate of $85.00 and a low estimate of $60.00. A 9.63% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $81.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of Credo Technology Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Quinn Bolton Needham Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Thomas O'Malley Barclays Lowers Overweight $70.00 $90.00 Tore Svanberg Stifel Lowers Buy $69.00 $85.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Outperform $82.00 $90.00 Christopher Rolland Susquehanna Maintains Positive $60.00 $60.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Credo Technology Group compared to the broader market.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Credo Technology Group's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Credo Technology Group analyst ratings.

Discovering Credo Technology Group: A Closer Look

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd delivers high-speed solutions to break bandwidth barriers on every wired connection in the data infrastructure market. It provides secure, high-speed connectivity solutions that deliver improved power and cost efficiency as data rates and corresponding bandwidth requirements increase exponentially throughout the data infrastructure market. It has a geographic presence in Hong Kong, the United States, Mainland China, Taiwan, and the Rest of the World.

Breaking Down Credo Technology Group's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Credo Technology Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 154.44%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Credo Technology Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 21.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Credo Technology Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.95%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Credo Technology Group's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Credo Technology Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.03, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

