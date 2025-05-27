Where Equitable Holdings Stands With Analysts

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Equitable Holdings EQH, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 4 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $64.82, along with a high estimate of $77.00 and a low estimate of $55.00. This current average has increased by 4.25% from the previous average price target of $62.18.

The perception of Equitable Holdings by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Ward UBS Lowers Buy $75.00 $77.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $67.00 $58.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $63.00 $61.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $61.00 $59.00 Thomas Gallagher Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $59.00 $62.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $58.00 $68.00 Jimmy Bhullar JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $53.00 Michael Ward UBS Raises Buy $77.00 $49.00 Nigel Dally Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $68.00 $66.00 Ryan Krueger Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $66.00 $62.00

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Equitable Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Equitable Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Equitable Holdings Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. The company provides variable annuities, tax-deferred investment and retirement plans, employee benefits, and protection solutions for individuals, families, and small businesses. Its business segments include Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Asset Management, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Asset Management segment which provides diversified investment management and related solutions globally to a broad range of clients through three main client channels - Institutional, Retail, and Private Wealth.

Equitable Holdings: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Equitable Holdings showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 105.2% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Equitable Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equitable Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 10.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equitable Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 7.2, Equitable Holdings faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

