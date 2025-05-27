A Glimpse Into The Expert Outlook On SoundHound AI Through 6 Analysts

Analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI SOUN over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 6 analysts.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 2 0 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $15.67, along with a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $10.00. A decline of 18.81% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of SoundHound AI by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target James Fish Piper Sandler Announces Overweight $12.00 - Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Lowers Buy $18.00 $26.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $15.00 $22.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Buy $10.00 $13.00 Scott Buck HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $26.00 $26.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Raises Buy $13.00 $9.50

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SoundHound AI. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of SoundHound AI compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of SoundHound AI's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Capture valuable insights into SoundHound AI's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on SoundHound AI analyst ratings.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Inc is an innovator of conversational intelligence, offering an independent Voice AI platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to customers. The company's voice AI delivers speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants via groundbreaking AI-driven products like Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and Amelia AI Agents.

Breaking Down SoundHound AI's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: SoundHound AI displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 151.24%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: SoundHound AI's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 443.64%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): SoundHound AI's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 44.59%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): SoundHound AI's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 22.64%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: SoundHound AI's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.