Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals TARS has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $66.25, along with a high estimate of $84.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $59.33, the current average has increased by 11.66%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Matthew Caufield HC Wainwright & Co. Announces Buy $72.00 - Andrea Tan Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $51.00 $46.00 Eddie Hickman Guggenheim Raises Buy $84.00 $78.00 Anthony Petrone Jefferies Raises Buy $58.00 $54.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics, starting with eye care. The company is focused on the development and commercialization of first-in-class therapeutic candidates to provide treatment for ophthalmic conditions. The company's candidate XDEMVY is a novel investigational eye drop to treat blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, referred to as Demodex blepharitis.

Key Indicators: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 183.68% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of -32.07%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -8.86% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -5.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.21, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

