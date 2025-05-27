Forecasting The Future: 6 Analyst Projections For United States Steel

Ratings for United States Steel X were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $42.0, a high estimate of $45.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 4.14% increase from the previous average price target of $40.33.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United States Steel is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $38.00 $35.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $38.00 $43.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Maintains Market Perform $45.00 $45.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $40.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Overweight $43.00 $40.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $43.00 $39.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United States Steel. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United States Steel compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of United States Steel's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into United States Steel's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind United States Steel

United States Steel Corp operates in the United States but also has a steelmaking capacity in Slovakia. The company's operating segments include North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment includes U. S. Steel's integrated steel plants and equity investees in North America involved in the production of slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke production facilities in the United States. It serves North American customers in the service center, conversion, transportation, construction, container, and appliance, and electrical markets.

United States Steel: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3M period, United States Steel faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -10.41% in revenue growth as of 31 March, 2025. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.11%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.03%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): United States Steel's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: United States Steel's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.38.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.