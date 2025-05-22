Beyond The Numbers: 5 Analysts Discuss Agilent Technologies Stock

During the last three months, 5 analysts shared their evaluations of Agilent Technologies A, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Agilent Technologies, revealing an average target of $133.0, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $115.00. This current average has decreased by 11.1% from the previous average price target of $149.60.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Agilent Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $140.00 $159.00 Brandon Couillard Jefferies Lowers Hold $116.00 $135.00 Brandon Couillard Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $135.00 $155.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $115.00 $138.00 Catherine Schulte Baird Lowers Outperform $159.00 $161.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Agilent Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Agilent Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilent Technologies compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Agilent Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Agilent Technologies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Agilent Technologies's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Agilent Technologies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Agilent Technologies

Originally spun out of Hewlett-Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved into a leading life science and diagnostic firm. Today, Agilent's measurement technologies serve a broad base of customers with its three operating segments: life science and applied tools, cross lab consisting of consumables and services related to life science and applied tools, and diagnostics and genomics. Over half of its sales are generated from the biopharmaceutical, chemical, and advanced materials end markets, which we view as the stickiest end markets, but it also supports clinical lab, environmental, forensics, food, academic, and government-related organizations. The company is geographically diverse, with operations in the US and China representing the largest country concentrations.

A Deep Dive into Agilent Technologies's Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Agilent Technologies's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.39%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 18.92%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Agilent Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 5.33%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Agilent Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.68%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Agilent Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.56.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.