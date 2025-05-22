Trane Technologies Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of Trane Technologies TT during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $407.36, a high estimate of $500.00, and a low estimate of $323.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.49% increase from the previous average price target of $397.45.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Trane Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Amit Mehrotra UBS Raises Buy $500.00 $470.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $400.00 $334.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $445.00 $415.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $408.00 $363.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $334.00 $323.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $370.00 $330.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $396.00 $360.00 Wesley Brooks HSBC Raises Buy $415.00 $405.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $415.00 $476.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $323.00 $396.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $475.00 $500.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Trane Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Trane Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Trane Technologies's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Trane Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Trane Technologies analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies manufactures and services commercial and residential HVAC systems and transportation refrigeration solutions under its prominent Trane, American Standard, and Thermo King brands. The $20 billion company generates approximately 70% of sales from equipment and 30% from parts and services. While the firm is domiciled in Ireland, North America accounts for over 80% of its revenue.

Trane Technologies's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Trane Technologies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 11.22% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Trane Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 12.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Trane Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.09%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Trane Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, Trane Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.