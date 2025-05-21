Breaking Down Amentum Holdings: 4 Analysts Share Their Views

In the latest quarter, 4 analysts provided ratings for Amentum Holdings AMTM, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $24.75, a high estimate of $30.00, and a low estimate of $21.00. This current average represents a 6.6% decrease from the previous average price target of $26.50.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Amentum Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ken Herbert RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $24.00 $22.00 Andre Madrid BTIG Announces Buy $30.00 - Tobey Sommer Truist Securities Lowers Buy $24.00 $31.00 Noah Poponak Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $21.00 -

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Amentum Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Amentum Holdings compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Amentum Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Amentum Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Amentum Holdings's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Amentum Holdings Better

Amentum Holdings Inc is engaged in engineering and technology solutions. The United States and its allies trust it to address their technical and complex scientific, security, and sustainability challenges.

A Deep Dive into Amentum Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Amentum Holdings displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 70.21%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Amentum Holdings's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.11%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amentum Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.09%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amentum Holdings's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.03%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, Amentum Holdings adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

