Forecasting The Future: 9 Analyst Projections For Guess

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on Guess GES in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $19.0, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. Experiencing a 4.47% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $19.89.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Guess. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $13.00 $13.00 Eric Berg Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Eric Beder Small Cap Consumer Research Maintains Buy $23.00 $23.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $13.00 $18.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $18.00 $18.00 Mauricio Serna UBS Lowers Neutral $12.00 $15.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Guess. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Guess compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Guess's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Guess's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Guess: A Closer Look

Guess? Inc designs, markets distributes, and licenses contemporary apparel and accessories that reflect European fashion sensibilities and American Lifestyle under brands including Guess, Marciano, and G by Guess. The company has five reportable segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and licensing. Geographically, the company derives maximum revenue from the United States.

Guess: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Guess displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.62%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Guess's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.71%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.99%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Guess's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.92%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Guess's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.81. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

