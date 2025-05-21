Deep Dive Into East West Bancorp Stock: Analyst Perspectives (8 Ratings)

Ratings for East West Bancorp EWBC were provided by 8 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 2 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $105.0, a high estimate of $118.00, and a low estimate of $90.00. This current average represents a 11.02% decrease from the previous average price target of $118.00.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of East West Bancorp by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Buy $115.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Announces Hold $102.00 - Gary Tenner DA Davidson Lowers Buy $100.00 $118.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $110.00 $105.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $100.00 $120.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Lowers Overweight $105.00 $120.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $90.00 $118.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $118.00 $127.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to East West Bancorp. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of East West Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of East West Bancorp's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into East West Bancorp's Background

East West Bancorp Inc operates in U.S. and Asia. The Bank provides range of personal and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. In addition to offering traditional deposit products that include personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits, the Bank also offers foreign exchange, treasury management and wealth management services. The Bank has three operating segments, (1) Consumer and Business Banking, (2) Commercial Banking and (3) Treasury and Other. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the Commercial banking segment.

Breaking Down East West Bancorp's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: East West Bancorp's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 8.21%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: East West Bancorp's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.48%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): East West Bancorp's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.71%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): East West Bancorp's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.38% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: East West Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.46. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

