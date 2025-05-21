Breaking Down Cullen/Frost Bankers: 6 Analysts Share Their Views

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Cullen/Frost Bankers CFR during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $128.5, a high estimate of $141.00, and a low estimate of $105.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 6.03% lower than the prior average price target of $136.75.

The standing of Cullen/Frost Bankers among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Underperform $105.00 - Karl Shepard RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $140.00 $147.00 Matt Olney Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $141.00 $138.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $135.00 $130.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $130.00 - Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $120.00 $132.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Cullen/Frost Bankers. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cullen/Frost Bankers compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Cullen/Frost Bankers's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Cullen/Frost Bankers's Background

Cullen/Frost is a regional US bank with around $50 billion in assets (as of 2024 year-end), and it focuses exclusively on the Texas market. The bank has deep expertise in this market. It has implemented a relationship-based approach to banking that has garnered a strong market share in San Antonio. Cullen/Frost is also expanding into Houston, Dallas, and Austin market regions through branch openings. The bank's sweet spot is small to medium-size Texas-based commercial clients.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Cullen/Frost Bankers

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Cullen/Frost Bankers's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.74% as of 31 March, 2025, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Cullen/Frost Bankers's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 27.36%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.83%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cullen/Frost Bankers's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.28%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Cullen/Frost Bankers's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

