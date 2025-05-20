9 Analysts Assess DT Midstream: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 9 analysts have published ratings on DT Midstream DTM in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 1 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 2 1 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $106.0, with a high estimate of $115.00 and a low estimate of $102.00. This current average has increased by 0.41% from the previous average price target of $105.57.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive DT Midstream is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $103.00 $102.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $102.00 $107.00 Manav Gupta UBS Raises Buy $115.00 $102.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $105.00 $92.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Buy $110.00 - Theresa Chen Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $107.00 $112.00 Manav Gupta UBS Announces Buy $102.00 - Michael Blum Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $108.00 $118.00 Selman Akyol Stifel Lowers Buy $102.00 $106.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to DT Midstream. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

To gain a panoramic view of DT Midstream's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind DT Midstream

DT Midstream Inc is an owner, operator, and developer of natural gas midstream interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems; and compression, treatment, and surface facilities. It provides multiple, integrated natural gas services to customers through interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities, and gathering systems and related treatment plants and compression and surface facilities. The segments of the group are Pipeline and Gathering. It generates revenue from pipeline, storage, and gathering systems, substantially all of which are located in the Midwestern U.S., Eastern Canada, Northeastern U.S., and Gulf Coast regions.

Financial Insights: DT Midstream

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: DT Midstream displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: DT Midstream's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 35.64%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): DT Midstream's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.33%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: DT Midstream's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.74, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

